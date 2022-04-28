Awareness day in Daventry park to mark arrival of famous 'Knife Angel' in the county

An anti-violence day is taking place in Daventry to mark the arrival of the iconic Knife Angel in the county.

The 27-foot-tall statue will be visiting Northampton as part of its nationwide tour to highlight the issue of knife crime in the UK.

The statue, which was designed by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre (BIC) in Oswestry, has been created from over 100,000 knives and blades confiscated by the UK’s 43 police forces.

The Knife Angel sculpture. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A free family-friendly event is taking place at New Street Park in Daventry on Friday, May 6, from 3.30pm-6.30pm.

There will be music, street art and chalk art, a free barbecue and the Youth Bus will be there by Guiding Young Minds. Visitors will get to see a CPR demonstration by the Emergency Services Cadets and take part in a number of activities.

Artist/photographer and designer, Ipek Townsend, will be painting an angel mural on the day. Ipek, who is originally from Istanbul, Turkey, moved to Daventry several years ago and said she wanted to give something back to the community.

There’s also the chance to sign up to be an anti-violence ambassador and get advice from agencies about violent crime.

Everyone is welcome to the event.

There is also a free parent session for awareness being held on Wednesday, May 4, from 6pm-7.30pm, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1438753963226703

The event is taking place in collaboration with Daventry Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council, C2C Social Action, Northamptonshire OPFCC and Northamptonshire Police & Daventry Fire Station.