Award-winning businesswoman takes over running Northamptonshire Football Association

A past winner of the Northamptonshire Business Woman of the Year award has been appointed as the new executive officer of the county football association.

Sarah Bentley started her role at Northamptonshire Football Association earlier this month and has pledged to continue to the association's ambition of making football accessible and engaging for all.

Sarah lives in Pitsford and arrives at the County FA with a wealth of business skills, experience and acumen behind her, having been a chief executive officer for 15 years in the skills and training industry, working in government organisations.

She has set up two companies of her own since 2016, and in 2018 was awarded the accolade of Northamptonshire Business Woman of the Year. Sarah has also served at managerial and director levels in a number of skills and training agencies during her career.

With a keen interest in football and a desire to develop the game across Northamptonshire, Sarah is also a Leicester City season ticket holder and has many family members who play the grassroots game.

Speaking after her appointment, Sarah said: “I'm absolutely delighted to take on the role of executive officer at Northamptonshire FA and I look forward to leading the county to deliver on its ambitions of accessible and engaging football for all.

“There is clearly a great deal of good work already taking place, and I'm keen to meet with the volunteers, players, coaches and referees who help make grassroots football a reality for so many.”

Northamptonshire FA chairman, Bob Cotter, added: “Sarah will be a great asset to the association as we move forward into an exciting future. We look forward to working with her and continuing our mission of delivering football opportunities to all; regardless of age, gender, ability or background.”