August bank holiday pharmacy opening times for Northamptonshire

As the bank holiday approaches, it’s important to remember that not all pharmacies will be open over the whole bank holiday period.

The NHS is reminding people in Northamptonshire where they can access expert medical treatment during the August bank holiday weekend (Monday August 26).

Patients can visit their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses and making sure they’ve requested repeat prescriptions using GP online services.

Trish Thompson, Director of Primary Care and Public Health Commissioning at NHS England and NHS Improvement – Midlands, said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think. Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“We would also like to remind patients to order any medication they need from their GP surgery in plenty of time so they have enough to last over the bank holiday weekend.

“Patients who have signed-up to GP online services can use their smart phone, laptop, tablet or PC to request repeat prescriptions or make a GP appointment online. It’s simple to sign-up to. Patients just need to take two forms of photo ID into their GP practice.”

Pharmacy opening hours in Northamptonshire over the late summer bank holiday can be found here

People can also find information on their nearest walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by simply typing in their postcode on www.nhs.uk .

If you need urgent care, use the NHS111 service by visiting 111.nhs.uk online or by dialing 111 on your phone. NHS 111 is a free service which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.