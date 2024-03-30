Artists invited to join Northamptonshire and Rutland’s 'biggest ever' open studios event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artists from across Northamptonshire and Rutland have been invited to take part in the biggest ever open studios event.

Promising to be the ‘biggest and most successful’ open studios event, artists based in two counties will show off the huge wealth of talent in the area.

Northants and Rutland Open Studios (NROS) has invited creatives from across the area to participate in the September 2024 festival.

Artists gather at Lamport Hall / Northamptonshire and Rutland Open Studios

Katie Boyce, director of NROS, said: “Taking part in Northants and Rutland Open Studios will give artists the chance to not only showcase their art to a wider audience eager to connect with local artists but to also be part of a thriving and supportive artistic community.

"We welcome applications from artists working in any discipline and level of experience and we’d love to have to you take part – but get your applications in soon because the deadline is looming.”

Open Studios invites local people to visit the artists, potters, sculptors, printmakers and craftspeople, to see where they work, and explore the art that people are creating.

This year's festival promises an eclectic mix of creators, and with more than 12,000 visitors across the venues and studios last year, NROS gives artists a platform to connect with art enthusiasts, collectors, and the wider community.

Local artist Emma Saul said: “I have taken part in open studios for the last four years and honestly it is the most rewarding artistic event I have ever been part of.

"It’s been wonderful inviting people to my studio to see where I work and talk about my painting process, and I have taken part in several exhibitions at venues around the county.

"I recommend open studios to any artist I meet, as it’s such a strong support system, and a real community feel.”

Artists will also be able to display their work at the annual NROS central exhibition at Lamport Hall which brings together the work of every artist. In 2023, 450 artworks went on display with more than £23,000 worth of sales.

Applications for the 2024 NROS festival are now open and can be submitted online through the NROS website. For further details, eligibility criteria, and the application process, please visit www.nros.co.uk/september.