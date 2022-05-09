Artist Ipek gives Daventry its wings in fight against knife crime

Daventry artist Ipek Townsend has given the town its very own wings.

She has produced a stunning new artwork to commemorate the Daventry Anti-Violence Event on Friday (May 6).

The event was held to mark the iconic Knife Angel sculpture being brought to Northampton town centre until May 14.

The angel wings mural in New Street Park was designed and created by Ipek, who moved to Daventry from Turkey 20 years ago.

She said: “When I moved to Daventry 20 years ago everyone made me feel so welcome. I really wanted to give something back to the community so jumped at the chance to be part of this project.”

Friday’s event included music, a barbeque, a bouncy castle, a youth bus and activities for young people. There was also advice from agencies about violent crime.

People are invited to have their photo taken against the angel wings and post with hashtags #daventryagainstviolence #livesnotknives.

