Are you a group supporting women and girls in Northamptonshire? You could get a grant of up to £10,000

Grassroots groups working in Northamptonshire will get much-needed grants of up to £10,000 to help support local women and girls facing a range of challenges.

Projects will receive grants of between £5,000 and £10,000. This is the second time Northamptonshire Community Foundation has awarded groups money from the Tampon Tax Community Fund to help women and girls experiencing issues such as period poverty, domestic and sexual abuse and mental health.

Collectively as a network, UK Community Foundations is one of the UK’s largest grant-makers and was asked by the government to distribute the largest share of the funding raised through the levy on sanitary products through its network of community foundations. A total of £6.9 million has been awarded nationally to grassroots groups in the two rounds of funding.

Victoria Miles DL, chief executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across Northamptonshire. We’re proud that Northamptonshire Community Foundation is part of a national network recognised by the government for our local knowledge. We will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women’s lives.”

Last year, the doundation awarded £34,726 to four groups – Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Relate Northamptonshire, Baby Basics Northampton and Norpip for bespoke projects supporting women and girls through counselling, support service for young and new mums and services tackling sexual violence. These projects have supported 4,360 beneficiaries in the last year.

Michaela-Carey Slater, of Baby Basics Northampton, said: “The grant we received has enabled us to reach the significant milestone of sending out our 1,000th Moses basket to vulnerable and disadvantaged mums and new-borns. Further to this, it has encouraged us to begin the search for new premises that will allow us to create more starter packs each year. This funding has been vital in supporting the ongoing work of Baby Basics Northampton. Thank you.”

To learn more about the Tampon Tax Community Fund, visit: http://www.ncf.uk.com/apply-for-a-grant/grant-finder/tampon-tax-community-fund