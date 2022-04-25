Applications for community fund grants of up to £15,000 in West Northamptonshire now open

Community and voluntary groups in West Northamptonshire have another chance to apply for grants of up to £15,000.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced a new round of Community Funding Grants. Applications are now open.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “There’s so much community spirit and good will in West Northamptonshire, people are willing to reach out and help those most in need.

“Community and voluntary groups are small, highly connected and can react quickly to specific needs.

“They are an important partner and I’m really looking forward to seeing the creative ways they’ve come up with to support the council’s corporate plan priorities."

The grant scheme is open to community and voluntary sector organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, for projects that support one or more of the council’s corporate plan priorities.

The six corporate plan priorities are:

Green and clean: environment and wellbeing Improved life chances: health, social care and families Connected communities: transport and connectivity Thriving villages and towns: place shaping and homes Economic development: growth and prosperity Robust resource management: transparency and financial probity

Applications for this round of funding should be submitted no later than Sunday, May 15.

Find out more and how to apply on the council’s website.

Further rounds of Community Funding Grants of up to £5,000 will be announced in the summer, autumn, and winter. Dates can be found on the council’s website.