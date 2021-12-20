An annual rough sleepers count has taken place in the unitary authority area of West Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council worked with partners and other agencies to provide a snapshot of rough sleeping in the area.

This year other agencies were able to provide additional, verifiable information to add to the official statistics.

15 rough sleepers were identified in the annual count.

In total, 15 people were sleeping rough. Four are now in accommodation and eight refused help.

The process on November 10 was overseen by a volunteer representing the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, following guidelines, to ensure the first count was the most accurate it could be.

The information gathered on the night and submitted afterwards was then scrutinised by a verifier from the Government’s Homeless Link and has now been publicised.

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, took part in the count.

He said: “A total of 15 people were identified as sleeping rough, using very specific criteria from Homeless Link.

“Seven were found on the spotlight count and the remainder were taken to the estimate meeting from information supplied by partners.

“Data was submitted by four partners, all of whom were invited to attend the meeting if they wished to be involved.

“From the evidence submitted, eight were verified as rough sleepers and met the criteria of the count.

“Of the total number of rough sleepers identified, 13 were already known to our outreach team who are constantly out on the streets engaging with them and offering them support.

“So many types of support are now available, from mental and physical health and wellbeing to tackling drug and alcohol addiction, and access to housing.

“It’s vital that we continue to support rough sleepers – which we work with a range of partners to do in a wide variety of ways – to improve their life chances.”

Of the 15 people identified as rough sleeping, one has been moved into settled accommodation, one has returned to their accommodation, two are in temporary accommodation, three are transient and have moved out of the area and eight refused help.

The council says its outreach team will continue to try and engage with the eight who refused help.