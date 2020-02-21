Ambulance service looking for volunteer drivers in Northants to take patients to appointments

Volunteers help patients who would not otherwise be able to get to hospital

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is recruiting new volunteer drivers.

More volunteer drivers are needed in Northamptonshire. Photo: East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The service needs more people from Northamptonshire, who have their own car and time to dedicate to others.

Volunteers take patients to and from hospital appointments and would be paid for their out-of-pocket expenses and their mileage allowance.

According to EMAS, the volunteer car scheme provides an ‘invaluable’ service for the patients who otherwise would not be able to get to their appointments.

The team will arrange the journeys on behalf of the volunteers and will try to organise the lifts so that more than one patient can be transported at once.

Any new volunteers will be given an EMAS uniform, necessary equipment and full training.

New recruits will need to have a car with a valid MOT that is in a good, clean condition, as well as full, comprehensive insurance and a current driving licence with no more than three points.

As part of the process, volunteers will also be subject to a DBS check.

To find out more and apply to be a volunteer driver, visit the EMAS website.