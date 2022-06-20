These fascinating images of the International Space Station silhouetted in front of the Sun were taken from a Northamptonshire back garden.

Photographer Jamie Cooper, a keen amateur astronomer, worked out the ISS would be visible above his home in Whilton, near Daventry, on Friday morning (June 17).

He said: “It was an opportunity not to be missed.

The Space Station is seen crossing the Sun in these astonishing images taken from a back garden near Daventry on Friday.

“I shot the entire transit event, that lasted less than one second, using a high-speed ZWO ASI290MM video camera, capturing frames of one millisecond exposure at 80 frames per second.”

Cameras can usually shoot images at up to 25 frames per seconds.

The space station was about 250 miles away and travelling at about 17,000 mph when Jamie shot his images.

He added: “It’s important to say I use a specialist telescope with a filter because you should never look at the sun without a filter, it can lead to permanent blindness.”