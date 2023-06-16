A number of inspirational people from Northampton and Daventry have been awarded in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours list.

Released on Friday (June 16) ahead of the monarch’s official birthday on Saturday (June 17), the honours list ecognises the achievements and service of people across the UK, from all walks of life.

Across Northampton and Daventry, eight people have been honoured, from healthcare, education, charity and more sectors.

Left to right: Dr Richard Maxwell Barrett, Patricia Margaret Brennan-Barrett and Caroline Susan Galloway have all been honoured in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.

All those named in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours List

- Dr Richard Maxwell Barrett – founder of Daventry Contact and Spencer Contact.

Dr Barrett has been awarded and MBE for services to the environment and to the community.

He said: “It is a great honour to accept this award on behalf of all the charities mentioned in the citation.

“I, in turn, would want to honour all the present and past trustees, employees and volunteers who have contributed to the excellent work which is carried out within our community.

“Daventry Contact has been operating for over 45 years, and this year Spencer Contact is celebrating 25 years of service in Northampton.”

A Cabinet Office statement adds: “His vision behind the charities is to provide basic necessities from pots and pans to beds and three-piece suites and impact their communities in remarkable ways.

"Not only has he been a founder member of both of these successful and expanding charities, but he has given his time in no small measure and has provided much needed financial support.”

- Angela Yvette Hillery – chief executive of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust.

Ms Hilery has been awarded an CBE for services to the NHS.

She said: “This is a great honour for both myself and the Trusts I am proud to lead. To receive this in the 75th year of the NHS is particularly special. It is testament to the amazing teams at LPT and NHFT, who step up and make a positive difference every day.

"I’m proud to continue to lead these organisations and to see the dedication our people have to collaborative working and providing outstanding care.”

- Patricia Margaret Brennan-Barrett - chief executive officer and principal of Northampton College.

Ms Brennan-Barrett has been awarded and OBE for services to further education.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this honour and this is something that fills me with immense pride. This is not just an award for me, it’s recognition of the way my colleagues, governors, and the college’s employer and sector body partners are making every effort to support our students.

“It’s a real pleasure to be part of such an important sector that makes a difference to so many people. Northampton College is very much the ‘college in the community’ and supporting the next generation of workers to equip them with the skills they need to make an impact in the world is something I am particularly passionate about.

“The privilege of being principal of such a wonderful college is something that I cherish every day. I am very touched, humbled, and grateful for receiving this honour and thank everyone who continues to play a part in our ‘journey to outstanding’.”

- Lawrence James English - lately senior district crown prosecutor.

Mr English has been awarded an OBE for services to Law and Order.

- Graham Philip Yandell - chief executive of Yandell Media Group.

Mr Yandell has been awarded an MBE for services to the Media and to the Food Industry.

- Zahra Shiva Bahrololoumi – chief executive officer of Salesforce UKI.

Ms Bahrololoumi has been an CBE awarded for services to the Information Technology Sector.

- Caroline Susan Galloway - freelance angling coach.

Ms Galloway has been awarded a BEM for services to Young People and to Disadvantaged Communities.

She said: "I was stunned and pleasantly surprised to discover that I had been awarded the BEM award and I thank the person that nominated me for this award."

A Cabinet Office statement adds: “She is unstinting in her commitment to provide angling opportunities for children and young people with disabilities, as well as increasing the number of girls and women participating in angling.”

- Anthony Charles Kingston - scorer.

Mr Kingston, who is 83, has been awarded a BEM for services to Cricket.

A Cabinet Office statement says: “For the last 60 years, he has spent all of his leisure time helping local young people in their quest to succeed in sport, with no financial reward whatsoever.

"In Wisden he has been called Northamptonshire’s loyal servant and at a cricket dinner recently, he was introduced as Mr Northamptonshire Cricket.

