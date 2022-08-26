All aboard for free bus tours of Daventry as part of heritage open days festival

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United Counties were once a common sight across Northamptonshire

Heritage Open Days 2022 festival of events will run for ten consecutive days from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 18. The cultural festival is a popular event on the calendar for many visitors and is a great opportunity for Daventry Town to be a part of the celebrations.

Daventry Town Council and Daventry Museum are thrilled to partner with Northampton Transport Heritage and bring some of their heritage buses to Daventry to recreate Local United Counties & Midland Red Bus Routes. Ride in style around, Ashby St Ledgers, Badby, Braunston, Northampton, Norton, Staverton, Weedon and Welton. Passengers are welcome to enjoy as many routes as they wish and experience the magic of the beautiful vehicles.

The bus rides will depart from Market Square, Daventry, on Saturday, September 17, leaving throughout the day between 10am and 3pm.

Passengers ride for free, although an optional programme and timetable will be available to purchase should visitors want a memento from the day, with funds going towards the upkeep and maintenance of the heritage buses.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expected vehicles include the 1950 United Counties Bristol K, 1961 United Counties Bristol MW, 1969 United Counties Bristol VRT, 1976 United Counties Ford R1014, 1990 United Counties Leyland Olympian, 1962 Midland Red S15, 1968 Midland Red S22, 1968 Midland Red S23, 1950 Sun Stream Coaches Bedford OB, 1947 Northampton Transport Daimler CVG6LW and 1968 Northampton Transport Daimler CVG6LW.

All vehicles are subject to availability and crew availability.

The bus tours coincide with Daventry Farmers Market and the Daventry Museum Radar Experiment Event, which will allow visitors to recreate the famous experiment and discover its origins – all a nod to this year’s Heritage Open Days Astounding Inventions theme.

With so much to see and do in Daventry on the day the whole family will be entertained. Daventry Town Council encourage everyone to take advantage of the wonderful attractions coming to town and look forward to welcoming visitors.

The Heritage Open Days Bus Tours have been organised and funded by Northampton Transport Heritage.