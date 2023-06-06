Aldi recruiting for apprentices at its stores in Corby, Kettering and Daventry

Aldi is recruiting for new apprentices in the Northamptonshire area as part of its biggest ever apprenticeship intake in 2023.

The UK’s fastest growing supermarket is currently recruiting for 12 new store apprentices across its stores in Corby, Kettering and Daventry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Aldi, a store apprentice can earn £220.20 per week in the first year of training, rising to £321.90 per week after two years, with paid breaks.

Aldi is recruiting for apprentices in Corby, Kettering and Daventry

Aldi is a multi-award-winning employer that bosses sayoffers one of the best working environments and competitive benefits packages in the UK supermarket sector.

Aldi also creates opportunities for apprentices to develop and progress and has healthcare and lifestyle perks for all colleagues.

Lisa Murphy, learning and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By taking part in the scheme and working at one of the country’s fastest-growing retailers, apprentices can learn all there is to know about the supermarket sector.

"Not only this, but the scheme provides them with new skills and nationally-recognised qualifications along the way, with help and support from some of the industry’s most talented people.

“We’re always on the lookout for more incredible colleagues to join the Aldi team – and that includes across all ages, roles and backgrounds.”