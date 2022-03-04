Bomb disposal experts have been called after shoppers were evacuated from a Northampton supermarket on Friday morning (March 4).

Aldi in Weedon Road has been cordoned off by police following discovery of an explosive device close to the store at around 10am. The fire service is also at the scene.

It is understood concerns were raised following the discovery of something believed to be an unexploded World War Two device.

Aldi in Weedon Road has been evacuated. Photo: Logan Macleod.

Other businesses in the area have also been evacuated.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Members of the public are being advised that several businesses have been closed in the Weedon Road area of Northampton.

"Northamptonshire Police received a report that a suspicious item had been found at premises in the Mansard Close area of the town at about 9.10am this morning.

"Following an initial assessment, colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) were called to attend the scene.

"A cordon has been established while a further assessment takes place, which has resulted in the closure of Mansard Close and part of Duston Road, along with the closure of several businesses in Weedon Road."