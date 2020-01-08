Age UK publishes 'Book of Memories' that shows 20th-century Northamptonshire through the eyes of the people who were here

Eleven people who are old enough to remember what the county was like in the 20th century have penned their stories.

Age UK has been chosen by Northampton recruitment company, Johnson Underwood, as its charity of the year.

As part of this, the company has helped the charity put together and print a book of memories.

In an attempt to raise awareness for their day centres, Age UK asked 11 people who visit the Venton Centre in Northampton to share their stories.

They come from all over the county and their memories provide a 28-page look into 20th-century Northamptonshire.

It is hoped the book will make readers think about the role Age UK day centres play in helping older people feel less lonely and isolated.

Chris Duff, chief executive of Age UK Northamptonshire, said: "The Northamptonshire Memories Book celebrates our amazing clients and their fascinating life stories.

"The support of local businesses is vital and helps us to keep doing what we do, which is to improve later life for people living in Northamptonshire.

"We are thrilled that Johnson Underwood have chosen us as their charity of the year.

"They have come up with some exciting joint projects for us to work on together and that our clients can be directly involved with. As a local charity we are not funded nationally and get no government subsidies."

The booklet is on sale now in Age UK shops in Northampton, Kettering, Burton Latimer, Thrapston, Rothwell, Far Cotton and Brackley, and costs £2.50.

All proceeds will help the charity carry on providing support to older people throughout the county.