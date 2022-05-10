The A5 is likely to stay closed in both directions in Northamptonshire for up to 15 HOURS on Tuesday (May 10) following a fatal crash in the early hours.

Police confirmed earlier a 19-year-old sadly died at the scene after his Ford Transit van was in collision with a white DAF box van near Weedon.

The seven-mile stretch of road has been closed between the A43 at Towcester and the A45 at Weedon Bec since 3.20am and was originally expected to reopen once crash investigation work was completed.

But National Highways have now put that back beyond 7pm, until after the evening rush hour.

A spokesperson confirmed: “The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours. Northamptonshire Police investigation is complete however following inspection of the carriageway it will require emergency resurfacing.”

Diversions are in place via the A45, M1 and A43 but are expected to get busy during the evening commute.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the head-on crash, which also resulted in serious injury to the truck driver.

A spokesperson from the Northamptonshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who was driving on the road at the time and may have dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.”