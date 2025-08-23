A14 closed westbound at M1/M6 junction as emergency services called to scene of crash

The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J2 (Kelmarsh) and J1 (Welford), due to a serious collision involving a van that has left the carriageway.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Services, East Midlands Ambulance Services and Air Ambulance were called to the scene just after 2pm today (August 23).

Northamptonshire Police remain on scene to carry out a collision investigation.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We are currently on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14.

“The collision occurred shortly after 2pm today (Saturday, August 23), between junctions 2 and 1.

“This section of the A14 will remain closed to allow for an investigation, which means there is no access to the M1/M6 interchange.

“Drivers are advised to find an alternative route until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

National Highways Traffic Officers have been assisting with traffic management.

The A14 J2 westbound entry slip is also closed.

Road users are being advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A14 westbound at J2.

At the top of the slip road turn right (north) onto the A508 Harborough Road and continue northbound along the A6 passing through Kelmarsh and Great Oxendon to Market Harborough.

Then continue along the A508 Northampton Road passing through the Leisure Centre roundabout and Welland Park Road signalised junction to the A508/A4304 Northampton Road/Springfield Street signalised junction.

Then continue straight on, northbound along the A4304 passing through the Northampton Road /St Mary's Road to the High Street/Coventry Road signalised junctions.

At the junction turn left (west) on to A4304 Coventry Road and proceed out of Market Harborough passing through the mini roundabouts at Fairfield Road and B5363 Welland Park Road junctions .

Continue west along the A4304 passing through Lubenham and Theddingworth villages to the A4304/A5199 High Street/Welford Road junction in Husbands Bosworth along the A5199 to Welford Village.

Proceed through and out of Welford Village and continue to the A14 junction.

Re-join the A14 westbound

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via X feed.

For up to the minute information call 0300 123 5000.