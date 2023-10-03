Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new partnership project has been set up to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) and improve the Daventry surroundings, primarily within the Southbrook estate.

Operation Fragment brings together Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Daventry Town Council (DTC), housing bodies and charities to deal with crime and environmental concerns while providing residents with guidance and support.

Chief Inspector Pete Basham, who leads the local policing for the area, said: “Operation Fragment is a really positive bit of teamwork which brings together the organisations who can really make a difference for people living, working and studying in Daventry.

“Our aim is to work together to engage with residents and address the issues that really matter to them, to improve both their surroundings and their quality of life.”

The project is focussing on areas such as violence, ASB, criminal damage and drug-related offences, as well as road safety, including issues relating to e-scooters and bikes, and physical improvements to the area such as trimming back overgrown bushes, cleaning footpaths and fixing poor lighting.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services said: “Crimes such as violence, anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, and taking illicit drugs ruin lives and undermine community cohesion.

“By working with partner agencies and the community as part of Operation Fragment, we can help to tackle these issues and improve the Southbrook area for our residents.”

WNC supports Operation Fragment through its Community Safety Team, engaging on matters including tackling ASB and organising community events and clean-up days.

The council is also coordinating input from the Children’s Trust charity and collaborating with organisations including DTC and the Futures Housing group.

A DTC spokesperson said: “Daventry Town Council is delighted to be working with key partners to improve the well-being of its residents and focus on areas identified for investment.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Northamptonshire Talking, a free messaging service provided by Northamptonshire Police and local partner organisations that provides users with relevant news and updates on policing and community matters.

“Daventry is a great town and we want to help people feel safer and proud of where they live. If you are experiencing issues, whether relating to ASB or noisy neighbours or concerns about the upkeep of your area, please let us know and we can work with our partners to help you,” said Chief Inspector Pete Basham.

Residents with local community concerns can email details of their issues to [email protected] to be guided to the appropriate organisation to assist.

Live crimes should not be reported to the Operation Fragment team. Residents should dial 999 if a crime is in progress or a life is in danger, and call 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO for non-emergency matters or to report potential suspicious activity.