77-year-old from Northamptonshire to take on daring wing walk in honour of his late wife

A 77-year-old from Northamptonshire is preparing to take on an adrenaline-filled wing walk in honour of his late wife.

Barry Slasberg, from Weedon, has always had a taste for the more daring challenges, which his wife, Judi, liked to sign him up for over the years, including a skydive, parascending and more.

Barry and Judi had been married for one month short of 50 years when she passed away in August last year at the age of 76. Barry is currently 76, but will turn 77 before the wing walk, which will take place in Biggleswade on August 1 - four days before the anniversary of Judi’s death.

The daredevil said: “Judi signed me up for all sorts of things that tried to get rid of me, but it never happened.

Barry Slasbery is set to take on a wing walk next month, at the age of 77, in honour of his late wife.

“In the last year she used to keep saying to me ‘you have no life’, my answer was always ‘you are my life’. That is still true even today.

“I was talking to someone about what I could do to honour her and keep her spirit alive and I came up with this.”

As part of the challenge, Barry is raising money for three charities close to his heart, including The Haemophilia Society, which Judi did a lot of fundraising for as the couple’s grandson suffers with the condition. The second charity is The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, as Judi had the debilitating condition and Barry was also diagnosed years ago. The third charity is Reach for Health - Daventry, which has been helping to keep Barry fit.

To help raise money, Barry spent a couple of hours cold calling and managed to get a business to agree to donate £1,000 once he completes the challenge. He also says his neighbours and customers at Grannies cafe in Weedon have been “fantastic”. His fundraising page is currently up to more than £1,800 of his £2,000 target.

When asked how he was feeling about the challenge, Barry said: “I feel fine. All I have to do to stand there. The pilot takes all the risk.

“I had a letter telling me all things I could die from - it won’t happen this time.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“Judi would have had a good cackle and called me ‘bloody mad’.”

To donate to Barry’s cause, visit his fundraising page here.