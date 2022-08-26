19-year-old driver dies at the scene of A45 collision in Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old driver died at the scene of a collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

The road was closed for a number of hours and drivers were advised to avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.

A blue Citroen C3 travelling towards Daventry was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Audi A4 travelling in the opposite direction.

Sadly, the driver of the Citroen - a 19-year-old man, died at the scene, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

Following the fatal incident, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.