19 neighbourhoods and villages in Northamptonshire with the highest Covid rates

Official data shows Covid-19 case rates are continuing to rise across Northamptonshire.

These 19 areas all had weekly case rates in excess of 1,850 per 100,000 during the week to January 7 — and figures are rising in 18 of them.

The average rate across all of England is 1,605.7 per 100,000.

Figures show the total number of new positive tests in each area during the week to January 7. Analysts then compare the virus' spread by converting this figure into a rate assuming each area has a population of 100,000.

Data is shown on an interactive map where anyone can check the current situation where they live by entering a postcode.

1. Rothwell — Total cases: 180, up 29.5%, case rate per 100,000 people: 2,187.4 Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town Centre & Semilong — Total cases: 216, up 81.5%, case rate per 100,000 people: 2,181.8 Photo Sales

3. Corby Village & Weldon —Total cases: 253, up 19.3%, case rate per 100,000 people: 2,152.3 Photo Sales

4. Daventry South & Southbrook — Total cases: 148, up 55.8%, case rate per 100,000 people: 2,149.9 Photo Sales