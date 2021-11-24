Pensioner's lucky escape after Land Rover bursts into flames on Daventry country road
Fire crew rush to 76-year-old's aid after smoke billows into car
An alert pensioner had a lucky escape after his Land Rover went up in flames while driving on a country road near Daventry on Monday night (November 22).
Firefighters who helped the 76-year-old revealed the vehicle caught fire after a suspected electrical fault.
A spokesman said: "Luckily he smelt the smoke and noticed it was coming from INSIDE the vehicle. Thankfully, he was able to bring it to a controlled stop and get out safely."
Crews helped the driver by giving him oxygen while two of the crew in breathing apparatus extinguished the flames on Daventry Road, Barby.