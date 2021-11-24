Pensioner's lucky escape after Land Rover bursts into flames on Daventry country road

Fire crew rush to 76-year-old's aid after smoke billows into car

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:34 am
A 76-year-old acted swiftly to escape this burning vehicle on Monday night

An alert pensioner had a lucky escape after his Land Rover went up in flames while driving on a country road near Daventry on Monday night (November 22).

Firefighters who helped the 76-year-old revealed the vehicle caught fire after a suspected electrical fault.

A spokesman said: "Luckily he smelt the smoke and noticed it was coming from INSIDE the vehicle. Thankfully, he was able to bring it to a controlled stop and get out safely."

Crews helped the driver by giving him oxygen while two of the crew in breathing apparatus extinguished the flames on Daventry Road, Barby.

PensionerLand RoverDaventry