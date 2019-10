A pedestrian died after being involved in a crash with a car on a main road in Northamptonshire this morning (Thursday, October 10).

A 37-year-old man died at the scene after the collision involving a silver Ford Galaxy on the A422 near Deanshanger at about 6.15am.

The crash was on the A422 near Deanshanger. Photo: Google

The road was closed while the emergency services were at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.