Parish council warned of flooding concerns at Woodford Halse new build development back in 2013

A group of parish council members warned of flooding concerns on the site of the Woodford Meadows development, where residents have complained of waterlogged gardens.

Several people living in the Taylor Wimpey Woodford Meadows new build development have recently expressed their disappointment over the state of their homes, citing uneven ground, exposed cabling, squeaky floorboards and doors that don't fit in their frames.

Photo of the proposed site, land adjacent to the Byfield Road at the western end.

Of major concern to them was their waterlogged gardens, which flood after rainfall.

Yet the parish councils of the area raised the issue when they objected to the initial planning application for the construction of up to 200 homes on the land in Woodford Halse back in 2013.

"There exists significant evidence of localised flooding adjoining the site and elsewhere in the village," read Rob Johnson's report, written on behalf of The Parish Objectors group.

"Part of the site is situated within a floodplain and the applicants have not demonstrated (to the satisfaction of the Parish Council & Village Objectors Group) that the proposal will not give rise to increased flooding elsewhere."

Photo of the land adjacent to Grants Hill Way again at the western end of the proposed site after rainfall.

The report features two photographs of the land before construction of Woodford Meadows began.

According to the report, a nearby attenuation pool - a flood control reservoir - would fill up quicker due to the removal of a 'sponge' layer after construction began.

A photo of the attenuation pool claims to show it after one night's worth of rain with water levels at the top of the land drain construction and the grating is submerged.

The flooding of Upton Close, to the west of the Woodford Meadows site, is cited in the report. Houses there flooded "both whilst being built and again since being occupied" in 2012.

The picture of the attenuation pool, taken in January 2013, shows the level of water after a night's rainfall.

"At the time of the flooding in November 2012, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were pumping the water into the sewers as well as surface water drains neither of which could cope," states the report.

In response to Woodford Meadows residents' concerns last week, a spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: "We are aware of the issues one of our customers at Woodford Meadows has experienced with their home, and we are working with them to resolve any outstanding problems as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry to hear that they are unhappy with our communication so far, but we will endeavour to keep the resident up to date throughout this process and continue to provide support and feedback as we resolve their concerns."

They added: "We are working to resolve any issues that have been reported to us as quickly as possible, and would ask that anyone who does have a problem but has not yet spoken to us please contact our customer services team at ccsouthmid@taylorwimpey.com or 01908 272383."