Parents of Daventry man who died in Northampton are raising funds to give him 'the send-off he deserves' as murder inquiry continues

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to raise £5,000 for the funeral costs of a Daventry man who died in Northampton.

The body of Reece Ottaway, 23, was found dead at Cordwainer House in Byfield Road, St James, Northampton on Friday, February 1 after police were called to a disturbance at 1.20am.

Ten arrests were made and four have been charged with murder: Jordan Kimpton, aged 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston, Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton, Adison Smith, 19, of Ashby Wood Drive, Upton and Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, have also been charged with GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

"Reece was tragically murdered and taken from us all on February 1," reads the crowdfunding page, which is titled 'Weʼre raising £5,000 to help give our son the send off he deserves'.

"Reece was truly a loving person with a good heart, he loved his family, friends and girlfriend.

"Whoever met Reece took him into their hearts, he had that effect on people.

"Reece leaves behind so many broken-hearted people including his younger siblings."

At the time of writing, £3,000 has been raised.

"We didn’t expect to lose our son, brother, nephew, grandson, boyfriend at the age of 23 so didn’t have any plans in place for a funeral," the tribute page says.

"We would love to give Reece the send-off we would all like for him, so we are asking people if you could help us with this."