Pair of candlesticks stolen from a church in Stanford-on-Avon

Police are appealing for information after a pair of brass candlesticks were stolen from a church in Stanford-on-Avon.

The theft happened between Sunday 6 and Thursday 31 May at St Nicholas Church in South Kilworth Road.

Anyone with any information about the theft or the stolen property (pictured) is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.