Our latest Memory Lane features a special wedding in Daventry to mark Valentine's Day celebrations

To mark Valentine's Day on February 14, we've got a special mock wedding in our latest Memory Lane feature.

This bride and groom were students from Falconer's Hill Infant School in Daventry, who were learning about weddings from various cultures.

Staff and fellow pupils were their guests at the special day, held in 2010.

Our black and white Memory Lane pictures were taken in Daventry way back in 1959 and feature cross country students from Daventry Grammar School as they are cheered on by well-wishers. The younger runners are taking part in a sports day.

Do you know more about the pictures or have you got any photographs for our feature? Email [email protected]

1. The picture is from Falconer's Hill Infant School. Photo Sales

2. Pupils got dressed up for their mock wedding. Photo Sales

3. Cross country students in Daventry. Photo Sales

4. Sports day in Daventry. Photo Sales