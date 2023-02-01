Ukrainian families split apart by conflict will be reunited thanks to Northants Freemasons

A Red Cross worker accompanies a child at the Red Cross Health Centre in Uzhhorod, eastern Ukraine.

After being torn apart, finding each other can be incredibly hard and many may not know whether their children, partner or parents are alive, let alone where they are. Even when family members are found, the legal process to reunite can be long and complicated, and physically reuniting them is often unaffordable. Thanks to the British Red Cross they can be safely brought together in the UK.

The British Red Cross international family tracing team helps to find missing relatives, with experienced caseworkers, supported by interpreters, finding out how people were separated and where they could be. Those looking for loved ones can also upload a photo of themselves on the Trace the Face website in the hope that their missing family recognise them. If found, they will be able to speak to each other by phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Red Cross can also help families with visa applications and arrange face-to-face reunions with relatives in the UK. Dedicated caseworkers support refugees both practically and emotionally during this long process, helping them deal with the trauma of separation, and supporting them to access accommodation and financial support to maintain their wellbeing. Red Cross teams can also help pay for flights to the UK, for those that cannot afford it.

The Red Cross has been reuniting families since before World War II. Last year they brought together almost 8,000 people separated by conflict. They have a presence in 192 countries, with a vast network can help people in crisis to find missing loved ones in nearly every country in the world.

This latest £100,000 grant from the Freemasons comes after a series of previous grants totalling more than £1 million, helping Ukrainian refugees both in the UK and in Ukraine, as well as in Poland, Moldova and other neighbouring countries.