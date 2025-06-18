Political Opinion: Liberal Democrats call on West Northamptonshire Council to put children first, not profit, in Children’s Services
Cllr Rosie Humphreys, ward member for Braunston and Crick, who is proposing the motion which comes to Council on 26th June, said, “The Council are corporate parents and elected members, staff and partner agencies must recognise this collective responsibility to ensure children in care are given the stable, nurturing environments they need.”
“Care provision for children has long been affected by market forces, with escalating costs driven largely by the dominance of private firms,” said Cllr Stewart Tolley, ward member for Towcester who is seconding the motion. “Nationally most children’s homes are privately owned and in the past three years, some of England’s largest private care providers have made over £95 million in profit. At the same time, a national shortage of foster carers continues to grow and here in West Northamptonshire we must up our game on more support for our foster carers.”
“We are still waiting for the full implementation of the recommendations from the Scrutiny Review of Support for Foster Carers in West Northamptonshire,” he added. “We want the Council to commit to act on these recommendations without further delay.”
“As part of its commitment to high standards of care, the Council supports the ‘Belonging Charter’, designed by the Children’s Trust to promote homely, empowering environments for children and young people,” said Cllr Rosie Humphreys. “But awareness and training remain limited particularly among new councillors and planning officers and so we are calling for training for councillors and officers.”
The Liberal Democrat motion asks the Council to:
· Acknowledge its duty to provide children with loving, stable and supportive homes.
· Act beyond statutory duties to place care, not profit, at the heart of children’s services.
· Support strategic capital investments that deliver long-term savings and improved care outcomes.
· Continue the purchase of properties for council-run children’s homes, ensuring they are well-integrated into communities.
· Enhance support for foster carers, improving recruitment, retention and the overall fostering experience.