Liberal Democrats are calling on Reform, who run West Northants Council, to reaffirm the Council’s commitment to the children in its care by backing a motion that sets out urgent and ambitious actions to improve support, safeguard vulnerable young people, and challenge profiteering in the care sector.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Rosie Humphreys, ward member for Braunston and Crick, who is proposing the motion which comes to Council on 26th June, said, “The Council are corporate parents and elected members, staff and partner agencies must recognise this collective responsibility to ensure children in care are given the stable, nurturing environments they need.”

“Care provision for children has long been affected by market forces, with escalating costs driven largely by the dominance of private firms,” said Cllr Stewart Tolley, ward member for Towcester who is seconding the motion. “Nationally most children’s homes are privately owned and in the past three years, some of England’s largest private care providers have made over £95 million in profit. At the same time, a national shortage of foster carers continues to grow and here in West Northamptonshire we must up our game on more support for our foster carers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still waiting for the full implementation of the recommendations from the Scrutiny Review of Support for Foster Carers in West Northamptonshire,” he added. “We want the Council to commit to act on these recommendations without further delay.”

Cllr Rosie Humphreys

“As part of its commitment to high standards of care, the Council supports the ‘Belonging Charter’, designed by the Children’s Trust to promote homely, empowering environments for children and young people,” said Cllr Rosie Humphreys. “But awareness and training remain limited particularly among new councillors and planning officers and so we are calling for training for councillors and officers.”

The Liberal Democrat motion asks the Council to:

· Acknowledge its duty to provide children with loving, stable and supportive homes.

· Act beyond statutory duties to place care, not profit, at the heart of children’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Support strategic capital investments that deliver long-term savings and improved care outcomes.

· Continue the purchase of properties for council-run children’s homes, ensuring they are well-integrated into communities.

· Enhance support for foster carers, improving recruitment, retention and the overall fostering experience.