POLITICAL OPINION: Eastern Way Update: Conservatives will not build housing on Eastern Way Playing Field

By Stuart Andrew MP
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:24 BST
Conservatives will NOT build housing on Eastern Way Playing FieldConservatives will NOT build housing on Eastern Way Playing Field
Conservatives will NOT build housing on Eastern Way Playing Field
As your Member of Parliament, I have listened to your concerns about Eastern Way Playing Field. After gathering valuable feedback through community meetings, I am pleased to announce that West Northants Council has decided not to include this area in their regeneration plans. This reflects the power of community input.

Councillor Dan Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "I have always been clear that if residents are not happy with a proposal, we will not proceed. I have delivered on that promise by listening to feedback on Eastern Way, a much-loved recreational space, and recognising that new housing is not what our community wants. While the initial plan aimed to address housing needs and fund regeneration, it is clear that this approach is not the right fit for our town. I remain committed to working together to find sustainable and community-focused solutions."

What happens now?

Along with my Conservative colleagues, I am committed to securing vital investments for Daventry. We will explore strategies that promote sustainable growth in line with community aspirations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council will also establish a Town Centre Board, with representatives including WNC, the Town Council, local businesses and retailers and myself as your MP to ensure our future plans reflect local priorities.

Together, we can create a plan for Daventry that balances economic development and regeneration with the preservation of our local heritage. Let’s work collaboratively toward a vibrant future for our town that meets the needs of all residents.- Stuart Andrew MP

Related topics:Daventry
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice