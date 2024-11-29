Opinion: Charities face 'Real Danger' from Labour's £1.4bn national insurance rise, warns Stuart Andrew MP

Stuart Andrew MP speaking in the House of Commons.

Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Stuart Andrew MP, has warned that Labour's proposed employers' national insurance rise would deliver a devastating £1.4 billion blow to Britain's charitable sector.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Stuart Andrew MP challenged the Secretary of State, Lisa Nandy MP on how charities would cope with the tax burden. He highlighted that Marie Curie would face a £3 million bill, while Teenage Cancer Trust would need to find £300,000.

"These vital organisations are being put in real danger," said Mr Andrew. "Where does Labour expect them to find this money, and who will fill these gaps when charities are forced to scale back?"

Stuart Andrew MP who worked in the charitable sector before entering Parliament, contrasted Labour's approach with the Conservative government's £100 million support package for charities. "Labour seeks to take fourteen times that amount in taxes," he noted.

The Shadow Secretary emphasised the need for proper impact assessments and practical solutions, pledging to continue defending the charitable sector's interests.