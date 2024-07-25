Impact assessment needed on the proposed changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell (CAWNAC) is calling on the Government to carry out an impact assessment on the proposed changes to PIP, which amongst other things, includes payment of PIP by vouchers.

Without an impact assessment the Government has no way of knowing how detrimental the proposals will be on the lives of disabled people who rely on PIP to make ends meet,

In its response to the Green Paper, CAWNAC has expressed deep concern that the proposed reforms will harm disabled people’s financial security and dignity.

PIP is an essential non-means tested benefit, designed to support disabled people with the extra cost of disability. The residents we support rely on PIP to help them live dignified lives, whether that is keeping the heating on for longer due to their condition or paying for the extra care they need.

As needs vary, PIP vouchers won't suit everyone with long term health conditions and disabilities.

The proposals to move towards a voucher system or supply disabled people with the ‘aids they need’ does not take into account the full experience of disability. Evidence shows that direct cash payments are essential to reducing poverty and allow people to make decisions about what they need.