Opening night film announced for Delapre Abbey outdoor cinema event in Northampton

Delapre Abbey is set to host a three-day outdoor film event this summer.

Films on the Lawn will take place between Friday August 16 and Sunday August 18 from 8-11pm.

The cinema nights will be held in the walled garden of Delapre Abbey in London Road with a large open-air screen and state of the art sound.

The opening night film will be The Wizard of Oz to celebrate 80 years since the film was first screened in the UK.

Nights two and three are yet to be announced.

You can also pre-order picnic hampers through the Abbey which will include locally produced food and drink.For tickets click here

