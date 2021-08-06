Opening date put back for Daventry's new £12.5m cinema complex

Councillor Lizzy Bowen (front) and Councillor Jake Roberts (far right) with staff from West Northants Council and Willmott Dixon at the cinema development.

Work on Daventry’s £12.5m Mulberry Place development continues to take shape, despite a delay to the cinema’s anticipated opening date.

The cinema’s foyer, which will include the ticket office, concession stands, cafe and bar, plus a function room, is close to completion, while the new public square with decorative fountains is also taking shape.

West Northamptonshire Council is also in advanced negotiations with operators interested in the development’s two restaurant units.

Operators The Arc Cinema are committed to providing a high-quality experience for moviegoers, and the building’s four auditoriums will boast state-of the-art digital laser projectors and screens, immersive surround sound systems, and luxury leather recliner seats.

Work to complete the fit-out of these auditoriums has suffered a setback, after some technical issues were identified that need to be remedied by the main contractor Willmott Dixon.

This remedial work is underway, but the resulting delay means a December opening date is now being worked towards, meaning the cinema should be open for the Christmas holidays.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth on West Northamptonshire Council, said: "This is the first time I’ve had a chance to look around this development and it’s really exciting.

"The work that The Arc Cinema have been able to complete so far is really impressive, and just shows everyone’s commitment to delivering a high-quality cinema experience.

"Work on the public square and the restaurant units is also progressing well, and residents should have confidence that Mulberry Place will offer a first-class leisure destination for Daventry and the surrounding area once completed.

"Please be assured we are working closely with our contractor Willmott Dixon to ensure they complete the remedial work as quickly as possible."

Brian Gilligan, of The Arc Cinema, said: “It has been incredibly frustrating for us and the people of Daventry to have our opening date impacted by delays in the construction of the building.

"On the positive side, we have been able to complete internal fit out works in many areas of the building, and we’re really pleased with how they have turned out.