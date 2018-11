After three years of work the A45 link road near Weedon is set to open next week.

The A45 Daventry development link road will form a new 3.5-mile long single carriageway, which is aimed to improve transport links between Northampton and Daventry and improve access between Daventry and the M1 motorway.

It will open next Thursday on November 15.

In celebration, Flore residents are holding a tea party in the village's Millenium Hall from 3pm to 5pm.

Everyone is welcome the free event.