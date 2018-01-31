Open day for families and businesses at caring Daventry kindergarten

Businesses and families are invited to an open evening at a Daventry kindergarten.

It takes place at Caring Kindergartens, London Road, on February 12, from 5.30pm-7pm.

Tina Bush, nursery manager, said: “It’s a chance for employees to come and have a look around the nursery once they have finished work, a convenient time for them.

“Alongside this we are offering them a discount of a third month free if they register before April 30.

“It gives local companies looking for local nurseries the chance to set up corporate discounts to support their staff with childcare fees.

“The open evening is also a chance for parents to meet our team if they are looking for childcare while they’re at work.

“We will meet local companies who are supporting parents back into work following the birth of their child and families looking for childcare at a nursery that understands the busy lives of parents so they are supported in what can be a nerve-wracking time.”

The nursery has been running for 19 years and employs 17 people.

Tina added: “We are open 51 weeks of the year from 7.30am-6pm and our children enjoy a range of activities that are fun while learning.

“These can vary on the child’s interest but we always have time for cooking, arts and crafts, getting outside on our outings to the local community such as local residential homes, the museum and the church, and even beginning to learn to write their own name.”

Telephone (01327) 311191 for more information.