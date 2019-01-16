One person killed and another seriously injured after being struck on train line through Northampton

Serious delays have been reported between Northampton and Birmingham New Street after one person has been killed and another seriously injured.

Emergency services were been called today at 1.16pm to deal with an incident at Adderley Park, in the east of Birmingham.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers for British Transport Police were called at 1.16pm on Wednesday, January 16 to Adderley railway station in Birmingham following a report of a person being struck by a train.

"The person sadly died at the scene.

"A second person was also struck by the train and suffered serious head injuries.

"They have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind the incident."

Any witnesses are asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 278 of 16/01/19.