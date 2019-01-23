One in ten Daventry babies are born to single parents, new data reveals.

Single parent charity Gingerbread said lone parents still face some stigma, but that recent reports debunk the idea that having only one parent can negatively impact children.

Office for National Statistics figures show that 53 babies were registered by just one parent.

A further 32 had two parents living at different homes.

That’s a total of 85 children being raised by single parents in 2017 – ten per cent of the births in Daventry.

Across England, 52 per cent of babies were registered by parents who were married or in a same-sex civil partnerships, in line with the average for the UK. In Daventry, it was 54 per cent.

Rosie Ferguson, chief executive of Gingerbread, said single parents’ aspirations for their children may be thwarted by circumstances out of their control.

She said: “The majority of single parents work, but many are still locked out of the secure, flexible employment opportunities they need in order to provide for their children.

“We need to strengthen the system of support for single parents.”