Offices of Daventry recruitment firm re-open for business four months after drunk-driver smashed into shopfront on Boxing Day

A recruitment company's Daventry offices re-opened for business this week four months after a drunk driver crashed into the shopfront on Boxing Day.

Pertemps moved into their offices in Unit C3 in Abbey Street on June 15 last year but had to temporarily relocate to a hotel until Monday this week.

The offices re-opened on Monday

Being a small team it was decided Pertemps would close the shop between Christmas and New Year, leaving a note in the window to tell customers that they could call if the matter was urgent.

And at 9.30am on Boxing Day the phone did indeed ring, but it was the police informing store manager Marion Dorney they were in the shop, and so was a car.

"Both of our neighbours are small, independent business. If it had happened to them it could have been the end of their business," said recruitment consultant Sophie Iverson.

"The main thing is luckily no one got hurt."

The driver of the black Vauxhall was found to be three-and-a-half times over the limit. He had overtaken a family driving to McDonald's for breakfast before losing control and smashing into the shop.

The offices suffered extensive damage; the entire shopfront had to be redone, the door was hanging off, the shutter was bent and all the ceiling tiles had fallen down.

In the meantime Marion, Sophie and administrator Jackie Oates worked out of a Mercure Hotel conference room from January to April.

"They had a room off the reception so it wasn't too much of a hassle for people to come in and see us," said Sophie, though business did suffer due to the disruptive episode, loss of footfall and people driving past the offices.

But now the business is back up-and-running after the team received the keys on Monday.

"It's been absolutely manic. There are still a few little bits to finish off," said Sophie.