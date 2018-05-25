NSPCC urges Northamptonshire families to give exam pupils ‘vital’ support

The families of Northamptonshire pupils taking exams this summer have been urged to provide vital support as children struggle to cope.

New figures from the NSPCC service reveal Childline delivered 3,135 counselling sessions on exam stress in 2017/18. Just over a fifth of these took place in May.

Barbara Elsey, community fundraising manager for Northamptonshire, said: “Preparing for and taking exams places a lot of pressure on young people.

“Worryingly for some these feelings can act as a trigger to them developing mental health issues.

“It is therefore vital that family, friends and teachers are there to support children and teenagers during this stressful time, listening to them and keeping them calm and focused so they can properly prepare for the challenges to come.”

Half of the counselling sessions were with young people aged 12 to 15-years-old, some of whom expressed specific concerns about an overwhelming workload, pressure from their parents and worries about whether they would get the grades they want.

Young people contacting Childline also said the prospect of taking exams was having an adverse effect on their mental health, with some saying it was leading to them self-harming, feeling depressed or experiencing anxiety.

Barbara added: “Exams are very important and we really want young people to do their very best.

“However, they should also remember that if things don’t go exactly according to plan there will be lots of other opportunities for them to express themselves and succeed.”

At the moment Childline counsellors are only able to respond to three out of four children and teenagers that reach out for help.

The NSPCC’s ‘Are you there’ campaign is calling on the Government to increase funding so the service can be there for more young people who desperately need to talk to someone.

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.