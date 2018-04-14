NOSTALGIA: Sheila bites off more than she can chew

This is Long Buckby woman Sheila Betts who, in March 1984, got more than she bargained for after complaining about a cheese roll.

In March 1984, Sheila moaned to a friend that there was a lack of filling in her sandwich.

As the picture shows, she got more than a mouthful back.

Sheila returned to renew the unsavoury argument at Daventry Working Men’s Club a week later.

When she showed up to the men’s club Sheila, of Mill House in Jubilee Park, was presented with a whole French baguette. It was filled entirely with Stilton blue cheese so as to keep her quiet.... but it didn’t work.

Sheila joked to the Gusher: “I thought I would have the last laugh by getting it in the Weekly Express!”