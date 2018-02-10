NOSTALGIA: Make mine a pint!

A punter had the honour of pulling the first pint in his local after it underwent three months of renovation work.

Regular at the Maltsters Arms in Weedon Albert King, 77, is seen here at the big party thrown by landlord Brian Disbery to celebrate the re-opening of the pub in August 1987.

Mr King had been a twice-daily visitor to the pub ever since Brian took over the pub in 1985.

He even carried on using the pub during the renovations, when half the pub roof was missing at one stage, and Brian decided to invite Mr King to pull the first pint and celebrate the refurbishment.

Although Mr King was not the oldest resident in the village who used the pub, he was certainly the most regular customer.

And Brian said he thoroughly enjoyed being the centre of attention for the evening.

Manns Brewery, which helped to pay for the work done on the building, brought along a vintage Model T Ford van, used for carrying beer barrels in the early days.