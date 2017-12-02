NOSTALGIA: Bowled over by the weather

Dated to the late 1940s, this picture shows members of the Daventry Town Bowling Club on the day of their game against Stafford at the Recreation Ground.

The Daventry bowlers won the game but remember the day not so much for the win but for the weather conditions... as it poured with rain all day!

One of the Daventry players, bank manager Mr Horn, joined the club when came to the town.

He invited a team of Crown Green players from his old club in Stafford to play them on the Daventry Recreation Ground.

The Daventry players had planned to give the Stafford side a return game, but this was cancelled.

Among the Daventry men pictured are I. Foster, L. Horn, P. Abbott, A. Stratford, G. Saint, W. J. Bailey, C. Purnell, F. Andrews and R. Dodson. The gentleman in the centre of the front row is Alderman Willoughby.

The photo resurfaced when the Gusher ran a feature on the bowls club, which was thriving at the time, in 1980.

The Daventry Town Bowling Club was founded at the Wheatsheaf Hotel in 1901, and was alive before the formation of the English and Northamptonshire bowling associations.