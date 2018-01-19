Northants Police issue doorstep crime warning after high winds

Rogue traders and distraction burglars could use the recent stormy weather as way of exploiting people and committing crime, residents have been warned.

Trading standards has advised that rogue traders could try to persuade people work needs to be done on their property or garden – such as repairing loose roof tiles or removing damaged trees.

Their advice of is not to buy goods or services from a cold caller on your doorstep, even if they try to frighten you that the work needs doing immediately.

Northamptonshire county council cabinet member for public protection, Cllr André Gonzalez de Savage, said: “If you do need work carried out around your home or garden, trading standards operates an approved trader scheme.

“There’s also the Government-backed Trust Mark scheme, and it’s always worth checking with your house insurance company first as in some policies there is emergency assistance support already included.”

Distraction burglars may also use the topic of repair work as a cover for committing crime.

Susan Fletcher, crime prevention support officer at Northamptonshire Police, said: “If you’re concerned about a caller at the door or suspect that rogue doorstep traders or distraction burglars are operating in your community, please call the dedicated Doorstep crime Action Network (DAN) on 0345 23 07 702, or if you believe a crime is in progress, dial 999.

“Remember, if you’re not sure, don’t open the door.”

In partnership with Northamptonshire Police, trading standards is able to provide No Cold Calling stickers. Please call 0300 126 1000 if you require a sticker for you or your neighbours.