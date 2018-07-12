Northants County Council appoints new chief executive

A new chief executive has been appointed at Northamptonshire County Council.

Theresa Grant, most recently chief executive at Trafford Council, has been given a fixed term two-year contract following a long and distinguished career in local government and health.

This follows a recruitment process where the government-appointed commissioners and the council have been supported by the LGA in recruiting from a range of experienced chief executives across the country.

The interview panel was led by the commissioners and included the leader of the council Cllr Matthew Golby and a politically balanced group of councillors.

This appointment will be taken to full council next Thursday.

Cllr Golby said: “I am delighted to be able to announce that we have selected a preferred candidate who I have no doubt has the experience, skills, leadership and expertise which we require here in Northamptonshire.

“There was an exceptional field of candidates for this role and we now look forward to moving through the next two years and the transition to unitary governance with such a distinguished chief executive in role.”

Lead commissioner Tony McArdle said: “I am very pleased to commend to council, for its endorsement, the appointment of Theresa Grant.

“Theresa has shown throughout her career that she is an exceptional chief executive and I have confidence is the right person to lead the organisation as improvements are put in place to deliver better financial management, governance and ultimately service outcomes for the people of Northamptonshire.”