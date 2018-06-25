Northamptonshire WI centenary celebrations picture special

More than 1,000 people came together yesterday (Sunday) to celebrate the centenary of the Northamptonshire County Federation of Women’s Institutes.

Members from WIs around the county joined the celebrations at Althorp House with a picnic and parade of banners.

Federation chairman Sue Kendall, who is part of the Rushton Village WI, said: “It was brilliant, it was incredible seeing so many people.

“It’s been in the planning for nearly two years.”

The federation has a link with Althorp as the current Earl Spencer’s grandmother, Cynthia Spencer, was their second president.

There are 124 WIs in the county from Gretton and Glapthorn in the north of the county to Aynho and Charlton in the south.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.