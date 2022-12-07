Northamptonshire wedding venue named one of most popular in the UK

A 17th century restored barn complex set in rolling Northamptonshire countryside features in an exclusive list of the top 10 most popular wedding venues in the UK for 2022.

Dodford Manor, near Daventry, has been included on the roll of honour compiled by Hitched, one of the UK’s leading wedding planning services that operates across the globe.

Hitched conducted its annual poll of venues receiving the greatest amount of interest and enquiries over the past 12 months, with Dodford Manor named the third most popular.

Dodford Manor

Steeped in history, Dodford Manor’s past owners have included William the Conqueror’s half-brother Robert (the Count of Mortain) and a smattering of nobles and knights. The venue, which is set in beautiful undulating countryside, boasts a 1680s threshing barn, a 1790s dairy barn and a contemporary oak-framed barn.

The historic barns were lovingly restored and retain many of their historic features. Dodford Manor has proved to be a hit with couples looking for the perfect backdrop to their special day.

Dodford Manor’s owner, Simon Steel, said the wedding team was delighted the venue has been named as one of the UK’s favourites, alongside an impressive selection of country manors, castles and stately homes.

He said: “We are absolutely chuffed to bits, it is an amazing achievement. We have been proud to host a truly eclectic mix of weddings and our couples frequently comment on how Dodford Manor offers a blank canvas for them to put their own individual stamp on.

“Dodford Manor has been operating as a wedding venue for 10 years this year, and we have continued to go from strength to strength as more and more people discover us. Being the third most popular UK venue is a wonderful anniversary present for us all.”

Dodford Manor is licensed for civil ceremonies and civil partnerships, and can accommodate micro weddings – 30 guests or fewer – or larger celebrations for up to 170 day guests and up to 200 people during the evening.

It includes a Bridal Booth, a dedicated area for the bridal party to prepare for the big day, while the Oak Barn, with its walls of glass, offers stunning countryside views while guests enjoy the wedding breakfast.

Dodford Manor also featured in last year’s Top 10 Most Popular venues compiled by Hitched, which works with more than 500,000 suppliers around the world.

