Northamptonshire village stage 'Vindaloo' music video shoot to bring football home to local

Football's coming home to a Northamptonshire pub this year after a village community teamed up to celebrate the "massive heart" in their local.

Teams of all ages from Weedon FC marched through their village to recreate the music video for the hit song surrounding the 1998 World Cup "Vindaloo" by Fat Les.

The video has been posted online as part of the cup celebrations at The Wheatsheaf, in Weedon, after landlady Hayley-Doune Pender organised the shoot.

She said: "We're a small village but we've got a massive football heart.

"Football's coming home to the Wheatsheaf for the summer and it will be great to everyone in supporting the same team during the England games.

"Filming the video was fun. It was good to get the children out together. Although I don't imagine they know who Fat Les is these days."

The video features the under 9s team, the Weedon Veterans' Team and the Weedon FC's first team.

The team at the Wheatsheaf.