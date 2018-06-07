Northamptonshire's Barnes sisters set to speed through Daventry during this year's Women's Tour

Northamptonshire sisters Alice and Hannah Barnes have been confirmed for this year's Women's Tour.

The pair were both named in Canyon//SRAM's team with both looking forward to riding on home roads when the race crosses Northamptonshire during Stage Two - including parts of Daventry.

The Barnes sisters (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hannah will return to the OVO Energy Women's Tour a year after finishing third overall and winning the Adnams Best British Rider jersey.

Her result was the second highest finish by any British rider since our inaugural edition in 2014.

"I'm really excited for the OVO Energy Women's Tour," said 25-year-old Hannah, who has previously won the final stage of the 2015 event into Hemel Hempstead.

"We get to have our family and friends out along the route supporting us, which doesn't happen that often throughout the season."

Younger sister Alice, who recently won a stage of the Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour in Germany, came sixth overall in the 2017 OVO Energy Women's Tour.

She finished in the top 10 on the first three stages, most notably coming second behind Chloe Hosking in Royal Leamington Spa.

Alice said: "The OVO Energy Women's Tour is a really well-organised event and the crowds are always amazing. I can't wait for this year's race!"

The siblings come from Towcester, which sits just a few kilometres north of where Stage Two (from Rushden to Daventry) will pass through on Thursday, June 14.

Canyon//SRAM's full six-woman team for the 2018 OVO Energy Women's Tour will be unveiled in the coming days.