Northamptonshire residents invited to take part in British Heart Foundation's world record attempt

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) are calling on Northamptonshire residents to take part in a world record attempt and help fund life-saving research by visiting their local BHF shop.

For Valentine's Day, the BHF are attempting to break the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts, which currently stands at 8,525.

With the help and support of people across the East Midlands, the charity is hoping to break this record as a mark of solidarity for the seven million people in the UK fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease, 529,500 of which are in the region.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail operations director at BHF, said: "Heart and circulatory disease is one of the UK's biggest killers and bringing messages of love, support and hope together from people all across the country shows we are all standing united against these devastating conditions.

"BHF research has helped halve death rates from heart and circulatory disease over the past 50 years but there is still a long way to go.

"Through the public's generosity, the BHF will fund half a billion pounds of new research by 2020.

"So visit your local BHF shop today, make a donation and write a message to take part in the world record. You'll be sharing the love and saving lives in the process."

To get involved and become a record-breaker, you can visit one of the 38 BHF shops across the East Midlands, make a donation towards life-saving heart research and write a message on a world record heart to be included in the final chain.

What you write on the hearts could be a thank you, a dedication in memory of someone, a message for a loved one, best friend, family member, colleague, or pet.

The world record hearts will be sold in BHF shops across the country in the run-up to Valentine's Day and will be sent to London to be strung together to create the giant chain.

More information on how to volunteer for the BHF can be found here.